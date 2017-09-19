UPDATED WITH PICTURES OF THE SCENE: Witness describes 'suspicious object' causing M1 delays near Northampton

A motorist has given some details about the object police are dealing with under a bridge between junctions 15 and 14 of the M1.

Police were called at about 7.30am to a motorway bridge believed to be near Newport Pagnell services. At first saying there was a leak of unknown chemicals onto the carriageway, they later changed the explanation to a report of a suspicious object.

The 'suspicious object' is in the middle of the carriageway, to the left of the vehicle.

A driver who passed the area earlier this morning on the way to work - who asked not to be named - says the object in question appeared to be a "ripped black binliner with a liquid oozing out and steam/vapour of some kind rising from it".

Police said they have no further updates. However, motorists said they have been informally told that vehicles could be trapped between the junctions until about 1pm.

Photos have been posted on social media of drivers and passengers leaving their vehicles and walking along the side of the M1, hoping to be allowed to leave the motorway

OTHER STORIES FROM THE CHRON:

BREAKING NEWS: M1 closed in Northamptonshire after 'suspicious object' is found under bridge

Northampton local shop where illegal worker was found in back shed could be stripped of licence

At least 40 people planning to sue Northamptonshire's Jesus Army over historic abuse claims