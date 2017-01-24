UPDATE: Driver involved in Cropredy collision dies from his injuries

Police still seek witnesses to the fatal accident involving two vehicles.

The accident happened at about 8.15 Tuesday, January 24, after two cars, a Porsche Boxter and a Ford Fiesta, collided on Oxhey Hill, causing one of the vehicles to land dangerously balanced in a hedgerow.

Fire crews from Banbury, Chipping Norton and Deddington with additional assistance from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service propped up the unstable car in order to secure it and safely remove the driver who was air lifted to Coventry hospital with serious injuries. He died in the early hours of January 25, his next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Porsche sustained only minor injuries.

Police are appealing to witnesses to the accident although they believe they have located a man who was a passenger in the Fiesta and who subsequently walked away from the crash site.

Investigating officer PC Julia Stroud, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles travelling prior to the collision.

“We believe we have located a man we had been appealing for who had been travelling in the Ford Fiesta and would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information.”

Anyone who has any information about the collision should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 197 24/1.