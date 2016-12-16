Update: Bus crash in Daventry

A bus was left stranded on a Daventry roundabout after a crash earlier this morning.

The Stagecoach vehicle was parked on the centre of the roundabout at the junction of Admirals Way and Long March in the town at shortly after 7am.

After speaking to the driver, the firm said bus ended up on the roundabout after taking evasive action to avoid colliding with a bike.

Once on the grass, the bus could not be moved under its own power.

Stagecoach said their vehicle was empty at the time of the incident, and was in the process of driving to a station to begin a service route.