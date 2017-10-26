UPDATE: Accident causing delays on A45 in Daventry District

There are severe delays on the A45 following an accident involving two vehicles, with one car reported to have gone into a hedge.

The A45 between Flore and the roundabout at junction 16 of the M1, via Upper Heyford, is partially blocked and experiencing slow traffic after a vehicle left the carriageway at around 6.30am this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance services are in attendance.

Highways have requested a closure of the A45 from junction 16 to assist with traffic management.

The delays are affecting traffic in both directions.

Highways England estimate that the road may not be clear until 11.15am this morning.