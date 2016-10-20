Up to 400 Northamptonshire homes visited and secured each year to protect domestic violence victims

Figures have revealed that hundreds of Northamptonshire houses have had to be made physically more secure to help improve the safety of domestic violence victims.

In one year, it is understood that Northamptonshire Police and the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have had to strengthen between 300-400 properties in order to protect victims in the likely event of attack taking place.

As a result of this, about 25 percent of these homes are then flagged up to councils and housing associations so they can list the properties as a matter of urgency.

A police spokeswoman has said: “I can confirm that Northamptonshire Police does not have the precise number of properties considered, however, the information provided is to reassure the public of the work that is undertaken in protecting victims of domestic violence.”

Northamptonshire Police has disclosed that they adopt two different systems to keep people in the county safe in their homes, the other being the option of a sanctuary room, which a victim can run into a lock themselves in.

In 2016 two sanctuary rooms have been installed into Northamptonshire homes.

In recent years this number has been reduced due to housing associations, councils and the support services such as the Sunflower Centre doing more to identify alternative security options prior to Sanctuary becoming a viable option.

However, police believe that this option is still something that is regularly discussed and considered to safeguard the victim

