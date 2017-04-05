Unique wheelchair friendly concert with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to play at Northampton theatre

Orchestras Live is set to present a special and relaxed concert at a Northampton theatre.

'Sound Around' will take place on Sunday, April 9 at 2.30pm at the Royal & Derngate, and the show is aimed at those with disabilities and specialist needs including people on the autistic spectrum, with the venue set in a wheelchair friendly format.

A British Sign Language (BSL) signer will be on hand to communicate the presentation and a dedicated ‘chill-out’ space for those needing to get away.

Jan Ford, the partnership manager at Orchestras Live, hopes the flexibility and understanding atmosphere will enable everyone in the family to enjoy a concert together.

She said: “We have all worked hard to produce a concert that everyone can enjoy without judgment from others.”

In the relaxed and welcoming environment, everyone is invited to enjoy the orchestral concert by dancing, singing, joining in, moving about freely or simply listening to the amazing music from the 'world-class' ensemble.

The concert in partnership with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust, will feature a 25-piece orchestra, which will take the audience on a voyage of musical discovery, exploring the world of orchestral music through classical masterpieces alongside well-known TV and film themes.

At the end of the concert, there will be an opportunity to meet the musicians and even have a go at playing some instruments.

Tickets: Adults £10.50, Children & Disabled £7.50. Disabled carers free, please book via box office or in person. We charge a £3 per-transaction fee for bookings of £15 and over, excluding Friends, Groups and Disabled Patrons.

Phone: 01604 624811 or book online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk