Under a week to go to Women’s Tour Grand Depart as line-up announcement nears

It is almost here – the Women’s Tour sets off in Daventry next Wednesday...and thousands of people are expected to line the route through Northamptonshire to cheer on the cyclists.

Daventry has been given the honour of starting the event and some of the world’s best cyclists will be setting off from the High Street at 11am for the first stage.

The full line-up of riders will be announced later today.

Councillor Alan Hills, Daventry District Council’s community, culture and leisure portfolio holder, said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to enjoy a world-class sporting event on our doorstep, so please turn out on June 7 and let’s really show our support for these elite cyclists and make the most of this wonderful event.”

There will be road closures around the event.

High Street will be completely closed to traffic from 5pm on Tuesday, June 6, through to Wednesday afternoon. Market Square at the top of High Street, St John’s Square behind Daventry Leisure Centre and the Chapel Lane car park will all be closed from 4am until 2pm on the Wednesday to accommodate the starting podium and the parking of team support vehicles.

The road closure will be further extended from about 10am through to midday on race day to include Brook Street, Tavern Lane, the Tavern Lane/Warwick Street roundabout and small sections of Warwick Street and the B4038.

Amateur cyclists will be able to follow in the tracks of the professionals a week after the final stage on Sunday, June 18, in The Tour Ride Northamptonshire, using some of the roads used by the world’s best in the county.

Forty and 80-mile sportive routes, plus a 10-mile Family Ride, will aim to get people on their bikes to celebrate the race.