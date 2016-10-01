Uncovering Long Buckby’s hidden artwork

This amazing image was unveiled by Frances Johnson at her home in Long Buckby recently.

While removing old wallpaper they found this painting of two women running through the woods and a gnome holding a mushroom.

The paintings are believed to have been done by a Mr Cox from Long Buckby, who also painting images on many other people’s walls during his time.

The images in Frances’s house were papered over by the previous owner in the mid-1950s.

Similar paintings survive in other homes across Long Buckby.

Frances said: “The Cox family also painted half of my aunty’s house when she stripped all the wallpaper back years ago down Green Hill. Very talented.”