Tyres of 200 vehicles checked during police operation in Corby

Officers checked the tyres of 200 vehicles during an operation in Northamptonshire held as part of the national TyreSafe campaign.

The exercise was carried out in Weldon Road, Corby, on Friday morning (October 14) by officers from the joint Safer Roads Team (Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service), by an NFRS Community Safety Officer, a crew from Corby Fire Station and by Northamptonshire Highways.

The operation ran from 8.30am until midday, when one driver was fined for having dangerously worn tyres.

The day was just part of work going on in the county to support Tyre Safety month, which runs throughout October.

According to the TyreSafe campaign, an alarming number of Britain’s motorists are replacing their tyres only when they have already become illegal and dangerous.

The legal minimum limit for car tyre tread depth in the UK is 1.6mm across the central three quarters of the tread and around the entire circumference.

Sara Postlethwaite, engagement team leader in the Safer Roads Team, said: “These opportunities to get out into the public and physically check tyres do so much to raise people’s awareness of just how important tyre safety actually is.

“Tyre safety is the kind of thing that is so easily forgotten but tyres do not last forever and when they are worn, this influences how well your car accelerates, brakes and corners. Tyres can seriously affect the safety level of a car.

“We would like to urge drivers to please get their tyres checked before they become a driving hazard.”

An easy way to check your tread is to place a 20p coin into the main tread grooves of your tyre.

If the outer band of the 20p coin is obscured when it is inserted, then your tread depth is above the legal limit. If the outer band of the coin is visible, then your tyres may be illegal and unsafe.

Driving on tyres with illegal tread depth not only reduces your safety on the road, but also risks a fine of up to £2,500 and three penalty points for each illegal tyre.

Last week’s operation also saw 51 drivers spoken to about speeding, one for using a mobile phone when driving, four for not using a seatbelt and one for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.