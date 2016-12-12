Two months of work to car park gets underway at Daventry Country Park

Visitors to Daventry Country Park are being asked to take extra care as work to extend the car park gets underway.

Work to extend the car park is set to start today (Monday December 12), and will give the car park an extra 30 bays and help solve capacity issues that can occur on busy days.

The park will remain open as usual during the two-month construction period. But Daventry District Council is urging visitors to take extra care when visiting, as construction vehicles will be present and delivery vehicles will be driving through the car park.

The construction area will be fenced off and people are warned not to attempt to access the area at any time.

Vegetation was cleared from the far end of the play area earlier this year to allow the work to take place and an approved scheme of replacement planting will take place once the construction works are complete.

Councillor Alan Hills, Daventry District Council’s community culture and leisure portfolio holder, said: “Daventry Country Park is an important, well-loved attraction in our district for people of all ages, and the car park can get extremely busy, especially during the school holidays. We hope the extra spaces will mean even more people can enjoy the park during those peak times.

“Every effort has been made to minimise disruption and all of the park’s facilities will remain unaffected by this work, however we do ask people to exercise caution, particularly when in the car park area. I feel sure everyone will agree that the benefits the expanded car park will bring will make this temporary inconvenience worthwhile.”