Two men smashed a window in an attempt to burgle a house in Crick

Burglars used a lamp to smash their way into a Crick home on Tuesday, November 1.

Northamptonshire Police say that at around 9pm, two men climbed over the rear gate of a property in Pyke Way and into the back garden.

They used a lamp to smash a window on the back door but were disturbed by neighbours and ran off.

The offenders are described as two men in dark clothing.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.