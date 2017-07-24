Two men linked to investigation into Daventry burglary wanted by police

Two men captured on CCTV images are being sought by police in connection with a burglary at an industrial estate in Daventry.

The incident took place in Gresley Close on Drayton Fields Industrial Estate on May 31, between 6pm and 8.45pm.

The police want to speak with the men as they believe they could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.