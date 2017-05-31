Two men from Daventry area in court next month on murder charges

Two men from the Daventry area will appear in court on murder charges next month after being remanded in custody today.

David Barnes, 28, and Craig Turner, 25, are alleged to have deliberately driven at a motorcycle being driven by 22-year-old Stuart Hutchings, from Northampton, who was very badly injured following the road traffic incident on May 18.

Originally the men were arrested on grievous bodily harm charges, however, following the death of Mr Hutchings some days later, the charges were changed to murder.

The men will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month for pleas and trial preparations.