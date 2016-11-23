Two drivers seriously injured after three car crash near Brackley

Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash.

The collision involved a silver Honda CRV, a red Ford Fiesta and a white Hyundai I30 and happened at about 4pm on Tuesday November 22 on the A422, near Brackley, just past the Banbury Road Roundabout heading toward Banbury.

The drivers of the Honda and Hyundai received serious injuries and were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, alternatively, the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615.