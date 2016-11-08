Two Daventry district villages to vote in referendums on development plans

Two villages will go to the polls next month as residents are asked to approve development plans.

Residents in Brixworth and Moulton will vote on December 1 on referendums on proposed neighbourhood development plans for their areas.

Separate plans for the two parish areas have been developed by the parish councils, along with steering groups from the villages, in order to help guide their future development.

The two referendums will ask residents of those parishes whether Daventry District Council (DDC) should use their respective neighbourhood development plans to help decide future planning applications in their area.

If more than half of those who vote for an individual plan are in favour, then DDC is required to ‘make’ that plan so it becomes part of the statutory development plan.

People who live in those parishes are eligible to vote in their respective referendum. Polling stations will be open in Brixworth Village Hall and Moulton Village Hall from 7am to 10pm on polling day, 1 December.

People who are not already on the electoral register must register by midnight on Tuesday 15 November in order to vote. The quickest and easiest way to do this is to apply online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

Anyone wishing to arrange to vote by post needs to complete an application form and return it to DDC by 5pm on Wednesday, 16 November.

Anyone who is unable to get to a polling station, because they are working away or on holiday abroad for example, can apply for a proxy vote. Anyone can act as a proxy provided they are willing to do so and are eligible to vote in the referendum.

In order to cast a vote by proxy people need to complete an application form and return it to DDC by 5pm on Wednesday, 23 November.

To apply for a postal or proxy vote please email electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk or phone 01327 871100.

Both neighbourhood development plans have already been subject to public consultation before being reviewed by independent examiners and then the district council, who recommended they proceed to a referendum.

For more details visit the Neighbourhood Planning Referendums page from www.daventrydc.gov.uk/elections.