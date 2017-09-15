TV company up for top award

Crick TV company in line for major industry award

The team from Chugg Productions Ltd has gained a nomination in the coveted Best Fictional Programme category for their show called Chico Chugg.

It’s a live action programme for pre-school children which follows the adventures of Chico the Jack Russell dog. It’s all filmed in the country side surrounding Crick and at Crick marina and features the region’s beautiful waterways.

This nomination in the 2017 RTS Midlands awards is for series two of ‘Chico Chugg’. The programme is also broadcast on the Welsh national TV channel S4C and is called ‘Nico Nogg’ in Welsh. The English version of the show is on Sky Kids and Now TV.

Last year Anita Ramdharry won the Royal Television Society award as Best New Talent for her role as producer of series one. Chugg Productions also won the Small Business of the Year in the Pride of Rugby Awards 2017.

Anita said: “For our small company to be nominated by the Royal Television Society for the second year in a row is a real honour. There’s only three people in our company and we will be up against some major broadcasting and production organisations. Along with Mike and Janet Roberts we do everything ourselves to make ‘Chico Chugg’.

“We film, produce, edit and write all the scripts and music. We’re delighted to be nominated and we’re looking forward to the awards night in November”.

Mike Roberts composes all the original music for Chugg Productions.