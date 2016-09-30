Try your hand at golf at open days

An open weekend is being held by a golf club for anyone interested in trying out the sport.

Daventry and District Golf Club will hold open days this Saturday and Sunday (October 1 and 2).

The free vent will give anybody the chance to try the game at the club’s course, off Norton Road.

People can use the golf simulator and play on the Ryder Cup course, or try the driving range and practice bunkers and have a go at putting, plus other things such as nearest the flag competitions. All are welcome and you can take the children along as they can try as well.

Club is open both days from 9am to 4pm.

Refreshments will be available.

The open days comes just after Dan Haynes set a new course record of 65 at Daventry Golf Club after only being a full member for five years.