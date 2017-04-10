Tribute to king of glam rock at Crick Boat Show

A top T-Rex tribute band is set to make the crowds roar at this year’s Crick Boat Show.

T-Rextasy will headline the entertainment programme at the festival, being held at Crick Marine from May 27-29.

The annual event, which is organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, is the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival with 300 exhibitors from gathering across the canal world, and over 25,000 visitors expected to attend.

The world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T-Rex, ‘T-Rexstasy’ will be performing in the Wheatsheaf Bar Marquee on Saturday, May 27, recreating the legendary band’s outrageous glam-rock days and performing some of Marc Bolan’s biggest hits, including Ride a White Swan, Jeepster, Telegram Sam, Teenage Dream, The Groover, 20th Century Boy, Get it On, and I Love to Boogie.

The ‘Fleetwood Bac’ Tribute Show and ‘Murphy’s Marbles’ will perform at Crick on the Sunday evening and during the day on Saturday, music will include country blues from ‘The Goat Roper Rodeo Band’ and gypsy jazz from ‘Swing Gitan’. On Sunday there will be country folk from ‘Serious Sam Barrett’ and newgrass, bluegrass and Americana music from ‘The Old Grey Dogs’, while on Monday, visitors can enjoy French-style accordion music and gypsy jazz from ‘Bon Accord’ and blues from ‘Jacksboro Highway’.

Peter Johns, publisher of Waterways World and show director, said “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2017 Crick Boat Show, which once again will create the nation’s biggest inland boating marketplace alongside the Grand Union Canal.”

Visit www.crickboatshow.com.