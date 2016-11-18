Tribute: Carlsberg gas leak victim was a 'really lovely, happy family man with a beautiful family'

The family of the man who died after the gas leak at the Carlsberg factory in Northampton have paid tribute to him tonight.

David Chandler, 45, from Bridgnorth in Shropshire, was working as a contractor at the factory when he was overcome by the ammonia gas leak a week last Wednesday.

Tonight, through Northamptonshire Police, the family have paid tribute to Mr Chandler and described him as a "really lovely, happy family man, with a beautiful family".

"David was a happy person, he always had a smile on his face, was always happy to help others and you would never hear anyone say a bad thing about him," the statement said.

"Married for six years, David leaves behind his beautiful wife Laura and two beautiful daughters Ava, five, and Isabella, nearly two.

"Not only do Laura, Ava and Isabella have to learn to cope with this, but also David’s two sisters and father who are left devastated and heartbroken. He was an amazing uncle to two little nieces, so the knock on effect is huge.

"This is such a massive thing, this will take a long time to move on from. David was very well known. He was a really lovely, happy family man, with a beautiful family. He was always happy, funny and bright. We need to get on as best we can," the statement added.

The family has asked that the media do not contact them directly and the Chronicle & Echo will be respecting those wishes.