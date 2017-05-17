Travellers in Daventry threatened with eviction order after moving to Inlands Rise

An eviction order could be sought to remove the Traveller group which has set up camp on a number of Daventry sites in the past week.

The occupants of the six caravans, which have most recently set up an unauthorised encampment on the open space at Inlands Rise, were issued with a direction to leave notice today.

This order gives them 24 hours to move on from the site.

If they don’t, Northamptonshire County Council says it will see a court eviction.

The group initially gained unauthorised access to The Hollows on Wednesday, May 3, but after being served notice to leave they then moved to Eastern Way on Tuesday, May 9.

They were served with another order instructing them to move on by 10am last Thursday (May 11).

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit: “The site [in Eastern Way] was visited by the Countywide Traveller Unit and a notice was issued instructing them to move on by 10am on Thursday, May 11.

“This did not happen, and so we were in court on Monday to seek an eviction order.”

Before this could happen the group moved on again, to Inlands Rise.

The county council spokesman added: “We are aware of six caravans at Inlands Rise open space in Daventry.

“A direction to leave notice will be issued today (Wednesday), giving the Travellers 24 hours to move on from the site. If they don’t move on, we will seek a court eviction order later this week.”

Members of the public reported that litter and broken glass were left behind by the group on The Hollows.

A clean-up at The Hollows has been organised and there are plans in place to clean up Eastern Way, if necessary, now the Travellers have left that site.