Travellers in Daventry issued with leave notice

A group of travellers in the Fishponds area in Daventry have been issued with a direction to leave notice.

The order gives the large group 24 hours to move on from the site.

Failure to comply with the order could lead the county council to seek a court eviction.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment on Fishpond fields area in Daventry.

“The site has been visited by the Countywide Travellers Unit. If the encampment has not left by tomorrow it will be issued with a notice, giving the Travellers 24 hours to move on.”