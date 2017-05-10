Travellers gain unauthorised access to two Daventry sites, district council working with partners to move them on

Daventry District Council is meeting with partners today to discuss the travellers who have set up an unauthorised encampment on Eastern Way.

Northamptonshire Countywide Traveller Unit and local police will decide how to move on the travellers.

The group initially gained unauthorised access to The Hollows Wednesday, May 3 but after being served notice to leave moved to Eastern Way on Tuesday, May 9.

Their entry to Eastern Way was also unauthorised and members of the public have reported that litter and broken glass were left behind by the group on The Hollows.

A statement from the district council explained: “Where encampments such as this appear, the Countywide Traveller Unit visits the site as a matter of urgency.

“Checks are made on the tidiness of the site, the level of disruption to local residents or businesses and an assessment of any obstruction of highways or public rights of way, as well as any activity the police or others may have reported to them.

“As a legal requirement any humanitarian or welfare considerations must also be taken into account.”

The district council said it will continue to work with its partners to help ensure the situation is managed and the travellers are moved on fairly, justly and as swiftly as the law allows.

A clean-up at The Hollows is being organised and there are plans in place to clean-up Eastern Way, if necessary, once the travellers have left.