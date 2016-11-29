Warning for drivers as police escort three 51 metre blades down the M1 and through Northampton

Northamptonshire Police officers are escorting an abnormally large load on the M1 and through Northampton today (Tuesday).

Motorists on the M1 through Northampton are being advised to use caution this morning as police escort three huge structures along the motorway.

The three 51 metre long blades are making their way from junction 20 of the M1 to the Santa Pod Raceway near Wellingborough.

@Northants_RPU PC Dave Lee tweeted this morning: “3 x 51 metre blades ready for transport on the M1 down to Santapod. We are escorting 2 and coming back for the 3rd #Abload”

Officers planned to set off with the first load at 9.30am to avoid causing any rush hour delays.

Just before 9.45am @Northants_RPU tweeted: “It’s a go go go from the M1, Jct 20 Southbound towards Northants. #Abload”

Picture via @Northants_RPU

Officers thanked drivers for their patience as they headed off the M1 at junction 15 at about 10.20am. It then continued through Northampton and onto Santa Pod.

The load takes up two lanes for safety on the M1 and A45 due to its size.

Just before midday officers said the first two blades had been dropped off at Santa pod.

They will then make the journey to pick up the third blade.