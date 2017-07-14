‘Truly missed’: Family tribute to motorist killed in M45 crash

The man who died in a crash on the M45 near Dunchurch has been named and his family said he will be ‘truly missed’ in a tribute released today (Friday, July 14).

Peter Mark Folwell, 55, from Northampton, died after his car crashed on the motorway’s eastbound carriageway at around 4.30am on Thursday, July 6.

A police spokesman said Peter’s family said he will be truly missed by each and every person that was lucky enough to have known him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages of sympathy at this sad time, and has asked for privacy and to give them time to come to terms with their loss, the spokesman added.

