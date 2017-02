There are delays on the M1 on the Northamptonshire/Warwickshire border after a vehicle overturned.

Traffic is crawling along between Watford Gap services and junction 19 for the M6 with delays in both directions.

The slow traffic is also affecting part of the M6 and is causing extra vehicles to use the A5 between Weedon and Lutterworth.

Delays are expected to last until around 1pm.