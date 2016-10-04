Transport of delight

A Daventry-based tyre manufacturer is celebrating its decade-long partnership with an international development charity which help people with their transport needs.

Hankook Tyre Ltd have been supporting Transaid, who work to improve access to basic services and economic opportunity for poor people in developing countries.

They have worked to improve the quality of life of people in Sub-Saharan Africa by coming up with and carrying out solutions to transport problems, that are safe and sustainable for communities.

Mark Grace, Marketing Manager of Hankook Tyre UK, said: “Hankook has been a dedicated supporter of Transaid for 10 years now, contributing to various initiatives to help make a positive impact to people in developing countries.

“Our aim is to provide safer transport solutions that enhance the lives of our customers and the work Transaid does reflects our ethos and values.

“We will continue to maintain an ongoing partnership and we look forward to working together to create a better tomorrow for many people across Africa.”

Joining forces since 2006 to improve access to basic services, Transaid and Hankook have combined their expertise of sustainable solutions and charity’s experience to create transport systems that are affordable and accessible for all.

Hankook’s partnership has helped to improve access to health services in Zambia, Madagascar, Nigeria and Uganda - with 235 community health workers given bicycles and training in Madagascar and 5,929 drivers in Zambia and Tanzania receiving training in the last year.

Gary Forster, CEO, at Transaid added: “We are very grateful of the flourishing partnership we have with Hankook and with their support we can provide innovative solutions to some of the key challenges facing transport and development today.”