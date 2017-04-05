Training scheme for carers of elderly and vulnerable people to help reduce doorstep crime and rogue trading

A scheme to help raise awareness of doorstep crime is being introduced by police and trading standards in Northamptonshire to support the ongoing work to crackdown on distraction burglars and rogue traders in the county.

The training is being jointly funded by Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire County Council Trading Standards, and a number of training courses are being planned over the coming months.

Paul Golley, prevention team leader, from the joint police and fire prevention and community protection department, said: “The chief aim of the scheme is to raise awareness of doorstep crime and scam offences to members of the public.

“It will help the police and trading standards to better safeguard vulnerable people and disrupt the cycle of these types of offences.”

Professionals and carers of elderly and vulnerable people will be trained in knowing what to look out for, and what advide to give if they think someone is at risk of doorstep crime and rogue trading.

The topics covered also include the different type of scams that fraudsters use to try and con people into handing over cash or divulging bank account details.

The first of 12 training sessions is due to take place on Thursday, April 6, in Northampton.

For help finding a reliable, local trader, see the Trading Standard’s ‘Buy with Confidence’ scheme at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders.