Train lines reopen for Northampton's evening commuters after 'bins and trampolines' cleared from tracks

Main train lines around Northampton have been reopened after debris such as bins, trampolines and greenhouses were cleared from the tracks.

The lines between Northampton and Birmingham and Northampton and London Euston have been reopened.

Francis Thomas, head of corporate affairs for London Midland Trains, said: "We have been able to clear the lines between Northampton and Birmingham as well as Northampton and London Euston.

"Our advice is to delay your journey until tomorrow if you can. If you have a train ticket marked for today, it will be valid tomorrow as well.

"If you absolutely must travel today, our advice is to board any train you can going towards your destination, regardless of what route your ticket says, and we will get you home.

"In high winds, all sorts of debris can get blown onto the tracks. today, we've cleared everything from bins to trampolines and even greenhouses."

London Midland train service have delayed and cancelled services across the country today (February 23) as Storm Doris batters the nation