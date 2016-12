Pupils saw the true meaning of Christmas through the eyes of their favourite toys at a village school’s Christmas show.

Weedon Bec Primary School told its own version of the nativity with its school show last week.

Pupils in Years 1 and 2 staged A Christmas Toy Story for family and friends.

he show told the story of a group of toys who do not understand the meaning of Christmas, and included a traditional nativity as well.