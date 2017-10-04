Top science award for Aston le Walls school

A primary school in Aston le Walls has been awarded Terrific Scientific ‘School of Excellent’ status.

The prestigious award, given to St Mary’s Primary, is supported by the Primary Science Quality Mark and the BBC.

This new accolade builds on the school’s earlier success of achieving the Primary Science Quality Mark Gold award.

Jodie Blincow, class teacher at St Mary’s, said: “I’m very proud of this achievement, especially for the children who have really embraced their science lessons.”

Mrs Blincow is a lead teacher in raising the profile of science in schools.

She is a Fellow of the Scientific Teaching Trust and an Associate Fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society.

The teacher has been awarded this accolade as she is an outstanding teacher and has been filmed by the BBC to help promote science in schools, develop class resources and share good practice with other schools.

STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) ambassadors from Cummins and HS2 engineers have visited the school to enthuse the children about science and engineering as future careers.

The Atomic Science After School Club is also popular among the children as it presents science in a visual and interactive way which sparks their imagination and curiosity.

Headteacher Kirstie Yuen said: “We have sown the seeds for a lifelong love for science and who knows where this will take them.

“We hope they go onto future careers in science, engineering, maths and technology.”

An open morning takes place at the school on October 10 at 10am.

Parents are welcome to attend.