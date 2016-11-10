Tools were taken after a van was broken into while parked on a Daventry estate

A number of tools were stolen from a van that was parked outside a house in Daventry on Monday night.

The Stuart Coe Carpentry Services’ van was broken into overnight between November 7 and 8 on Lang Farm.

Some items had been left in the vehicle due to the driver having a bad back and being unable to remove them.

The stolen items included a multitool, impact drill, planer, DAB radio, SDS drill, circular saw and a combi drill all by Makita. Also taken was a Hitachi second fit straight nailer, a Festool 2.6 set cordless drill, and a Trend 850 Watt router.

Anyone with information, or who may be offered suspicious items for sale, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police by calling 101.