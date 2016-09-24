Time to put the kettle on for Macmillan across Daventry district

Groups across the district will be putting the kettle on and plating up some delicious cakes in aid of charity.

The Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning takes place on Friday September 30 and there are plenty of places around the district to support the charity.

However, one of the first to hold their event was the Wheatsheaf Court care home in Daventry.

Staff there laid on an event on Friday September 23, in an attempt to make the most of the weather.

Pictured above are, from left, Lawrence Wheeler the former owner, Mayor of Daventry Cllr Glenda Simmonds, and the Wheatsheaf’s current owner Ravi Patel.

Staff members, residents, their familes and friends plus guests enjoyed cakes, tea and coffee plus a tombola with prizes donated by local businesses.

On September 30 in Daventry there will be public events taking place at Cordant People in New Street from 9am organsied by the Daventry Divas, the Co-operative Funeral Care in High Street from 10am, The Salon in Denny Crescent on the Headlands will have an event from 9am to 5pm, at Daventry Methodist Church in Golding Close from 2pm the Daventry Unity ladies group will hold an afternoon tea event, and the Reservoir Cafe at Daventry Country Park will hold an event from 10am.

In Crick the Wheatsheaf pub is holding a coffee morning from 10.30am; the Red Lion in Hellidon has one from 11am.

Preston Capes Village Hall will be serving up coffee, tea and cakes from 9.30am, while Charwelton Village Hall’s event gets underway from 10.30am. Eldica’s Fun Club is holding an event at Harpole Youth Club (next to the village primary school) from 9am.

Then on Saturday October 1 Long Buckby Wharf Village Hall is hosting a coffee morning from 10am.