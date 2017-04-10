Three-vehicle collision kills two people near Northampton

Two people in their 20s have died following a fatal three-vehicle collision near Northampton.

Two other passengers were taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The collision happened around 8.45pm yesterday (April 9) on the A5199 Welford Road between Thornby and Creaton.

A blue Vauxhall Corsa was in a collision with a blue Hyundai I40 and a white Peugeot Partner Van.

The driver of the Corsa, a 25-year-old man from Lutterworth, and one of the passengers in the Corsa, a 22-year-old woman, also from Lutterworth, both sadly died at the scene.

Two further passengers in the Corsa and the driver of the Hyundai were taken to hospital.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen any of the vehicles prior to it, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.