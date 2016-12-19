Three people take to hospital after collision on Northamptonshire road

Two drivers and a passenger were taken to hospital after a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3pm on the A508 near Yardley Gobion.

A black Land Rover Freelander collided with a white Audi Q3 on the A508 junction with Grafton Road.

The 29-year-old man driving the Land Rover was taken to Northampton General Hospital. The 26-year-old man driving the Audi was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and the 20-year-old passenger was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 332 of the 18 December, alternatively they can contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.