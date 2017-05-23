'This was an appalling attack': Northants police chief condemns Manchester bombing

A Northamptonshire Police chief has paid tribute to the families of those killed and injured in last night's shocking terrorist attack in Manchester.

At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured following the attack by a lone suicide bomber at the Manchester Arena, shortly after 10.30pm last night.

Children and teenagers had been among those enjoying an Ariana Grande concert in the 21,000 capacity indoor arena last night.

Paying tribute, head of local policing in Northamptonshire Supt Chris Hillery, said: “This was an appalling attack on innocent families and young people enjoying a night out at a concert and our thoughts are with everyone affected.

“We’d also pay tribute to our colleagues in the emergency services, in particular Greater Manchester Police who have worked through the night in the most challenging of circumstances.

An emergency number, 0161 856 9400, is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area last night.

Supt Hillery added: “Northamptonshire Police wants to reassure all our communities that we are prepared and we remain constantly vigilant.

“We would urge anyone who feels they are a victim of hate crime to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“It is vital that all of us – the police and the communities we serve – remain vigilant, but also go on with their daily lives.

“Please be alert and if you witness any suspicious activity, please call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or police or by dialling 999.”