Thieves explode Weedon supermarket ATM but leave empty handed

Thieves failed in their attempts to steal cash from a supermarket cash machine.

At around 2am on Wednesday (November 1) a gas canister was used to cause an explosion at the Tesco Express in Weedon, at the intersection of the A45 and A5.

The cash machine was heavily damaged but no access was gained to its contents, and according to police, nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Four men in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas were seen making off in a blue Audi on the A5 towards Towcester.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.