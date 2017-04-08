Theatre bosses ‘deeply saddened’ by actor’s death in Northampton

Theatre bosses have said they are ‘deeply saddened’ by the tragic news of the death of Tim Pigott-Smith OBE.

Mr Pigott-Smith was billed to star as the lead role in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, debuting at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate Theatre on Monday (April 10).

But the 70-year-old actor was found dead at a private address in Northampton yesterday.

A statement released by his agent John Grant yesterday (Friday) said: “It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Tim Pigott-Smith died this morning.

“Tim was one of the great actors of his generation.

“Much loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend.

“He will be much missed.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, and his son Tom and the family.”

Tim Pigott-Smith was born on 13 May 1946 in Warwickshire.

He trained at Bristol Old Vic.

He became a household name after appearing in the TV series The Jewel in the Crown (1984), for which he won the BAFTA Award for best actor, and went on to become a familiar face on film, TV and stage.

His performance as Charles in Mike Bartlett’s play, King Charles III, at the Almeida Theatre then in the West End and on Broadway, won him Olivier and Tony Award nominations and has been made in to a TV film which will be broadcast on BBC 2 later this year.

He was awarded the OBE for services to drama in the 2017 New Years Honours.

He wrote The Baker Street Mysteries series of children’s books.

Royal & Derngate’s chief executive Martin Sutherland and artistic director James Dacre said: “Everyone at Royal & Derngate and all involved with the production of Death of a Salesman are deeply saddened by this tragic news.

“Our heartfelt sympathies at this time are with Tim’s wife Pamela and their family.”