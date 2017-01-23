Tesco recalls ready meal over health concerns

Tesco has issued a notice recalling a popular ready meal

The health risk was sparked after it was discovered that the sauce coating Tesco Takeaway Butter Chicken contained nuts, which were not mentioned on the packaging.

The ready meal in question

This presents an obvious risk to customers with an allergy to nuts, and has left Tesco no option but to recall two batches of the product to protect the health of customers.

A Tesco statement, posted by the Food Standards Agency and published on the Chartered Trading Standards Institute website read: “If you have bought the affected products and have an allergy or intolerance to cashew nuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the nearest Tesco store for a refund (no receipt is required).”

“Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice in stores.”

No other Tesco products are known to be affected by this issue.

Particulars of the affected batch are detailed below:

Product: Tesco Takeaway Butter Chicken

Pack size: 385g

Use-by date(s): 24/01/2017 and 25/01/2017

Batch Code(s): L014K and L015K