Teenagers invest time in the community at Daventry care home

A Daventry care home benefited from a Government initiative when teenagers spent time with residents and helped out with gardening during a three-day community project.

The National Citizen Service (NCS) is aimed at helping 16 and 17-year-olds build skills for work and life and through the scheme, participants spent 30 hours at Evelyn Wright House on Badby Road.

The four-week placement brings together young people and looks to help them develop greater confidence, self-awareness and responsibility while encouraging personal and social development by working on skills like leadership, teamwork and communication.

In the third week of the month-long placement, participants must develop a social action project and spend 30 hours in the community putting the plan into practice.

When asked why the NCS group had chosen the home for their project, team leader Rita said: "One of the volunteers had a relative previously at Evelyn Wright so it was a popular decision amongst the volunteers. The team were passionate about helping the elderly and bridging the gap between the generations."

The three days consisted of gardening, activities such as animal therapy, singing and spending some time with the residents. Resident and keen gardener Bob joined in with the gardening, which brought tears to the eyes of the staff.

The volunteers spent time playing board games and getting to know the residents which was a particular highlight for one volunteer, Charlie Williams.

“I was unsure how the residents would react to young people but they’ve all been really lovely and enjoyed our stay," said Charlie.

"I enjoyed talking, having tea and cake with them and getting to know their story. I would love to keep coming back to see everyone."

To pay for the project, the group set up a Just Gving page and organised a family fun day in Braunston. Having secured donations from Homebase and Marks and Spencer, more than £500 was raised.