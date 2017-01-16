Teenager assaulted in Daventry park

A teenage boy was assaulted by an older teenager while in a Daventry park.

Northamptonshire Police say the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was on The Hollow playing field, off Jubilee Road, at about 8.15am on Friday, January 13, when he was assaulted by an older boy.

Officers say the offender is described as white, aged 17 to 18, 6ft tall and of medium build. He had short brown hair and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black hooded top with the hood up and a black face covering over the bottom half of his face.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.