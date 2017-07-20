Team at Daventry district care home celebrates its part in national award for 'best residential care provider'

The care team at a Daventry district care home are celebrating its contribution to the winning of a national award for “best residential care provider 2017.”

Brampton View Care Home in Chapel Brampton is run by care home group brighterkind and in selecting them as the award winner the judges praised its focus on the quality of life of its residents.

Brampton View has “Magic Moments”, which is a varied programme of recreation, activities and entertainment, together with a “Wishing Well” scheme, which fulfils wishes for individual residents, whenever possible, to experience something they have long wanted to do or to be taken somewhere they want to visit.

The judges described these programmes, which feature in all brighterkind homes as “inspirational.”

Andrea Goodall, home manager at Brampton View said: “Our Magic Moments programme is planned to promote a sense of wellbeing and above all to be enjoyable.

"Our activities coordinators organise a varied programme including exercise classes that help to keep older people fit and mobile; musical events and sing alongs; arts, crafts and hobbies; games, entertainers and outings. We also host events for relatives and friends in the community.

The judges also commended the leadership for enabling a positive team culture and giving its people the skills and empowering them to deliver the organisational values, which are summed up in its theme of “love every day.”

The judges said: “What more could you want? Simple, from the heart; every moment matters, be happy and sort it.”

“Through our "Wishing Well" scheme we recently arranged for one of our residents Norman to have a special visit from a luxury shoe maker," said Andrea.

"Norman used to be a welter in the shoe trade in Northampton and later worked for luxury brand Church’s Shoes, training staff until his retirement at 70. Norman has fond memories of his days at the shoe company so we decided to arrange a special visit from Church's for him.

"Norman had a wonderful day and says it’s one he will never forget. A member of Church's team brought in shoes and leathers both old and new and gave a talk on the history of the trade and its significance to Northampton.”

The national award programme is run in conjunction with Health Investor magazine.