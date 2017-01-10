Northampton Saints have joined forces with Northamptonshire Sport and Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby by providing taster training sessions.

Wheelchair Rugby is played on a basketball court, with games taking the format of four eight-minute quarters. Teams are made of up to 12 players, with four on court at any one time. Each person has a vital role to play, which is ensured by using a classification system based on muscle function and strength. Classes range from 0.5 to 3.5 and the team of four players must total eight points or less during play.

The Northampton sessions will be based in the sports centre at Weston Favell Academy. The first of four taster sessions for adults aged 16 and over will be held on Monday, January 16, from 7pm-8.30pm. All equipment will be provided by GBWR, including a coach.

Email connorfleming@northamptonsaints.co.uk, or call 01604 599 142.