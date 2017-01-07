Talking on the air at Daventry school

Back in the spring of 1992, three Year 9 English classes at Daventry’s William Parker School were celebrating their success in a county-wide competition.

The three groups jointly won first place in the Culture Shock competition run by the county’s school library service.

The pupils had to submit a tape of a radio programme based on modern teenage fiction and poetry.

Their efforts won £200 worth of books which were presented to the school by writer Bernie Doherty at a prize-giving ceremony at Weston Favell Library later in the summer.

Extracts from the pupils’ entries were also broadcast on BBC Radio Northampton.