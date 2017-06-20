Talented sculptor gives help to students of all ages at Daventry school

For the last three years, Daventry’s Parker Academy has collaborated with sculptor Beatrice Hoffman in welcoming students of all ages to her sculpture class in the school’s art and design department.

The workshop takes place every other Friday and lasts the duration of the school day.

Both GCSE and Sixth Form students are welcome to drop in and develop their skills, and the group is a good example of multi-generational learning.

Beatrice, who is based at her studio near Oxford and has more than 20 years of teaching experience, is always on hand to offer her help and support to the class.

Next year, one of Beatrice's sculptures will greet visitors to Northampton General Hospital after she was awarded the commission for the site beside the main entrance.

Anyone wishing to get in touch with Beatrice about the workshop can email her at beatricemhoffman@gmail.com, find out more on her website.