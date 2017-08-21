Take step back in time at Daventry Museum

Have your say

People in Daventry are invited to take a step back in time with a new exhibition at Daventry Museum.

Through the Ages shows the development of Daventry and significant points in time that have contributed to the town’s heritage.

It opens on Saturday, September 2, from 10am to 4pm and highlights major periods of Daventry’s history from Jurassic up to the 21st Century.

New exhibits reflect Daventry’s early history with fossils and Bronze Age axes.

Other highlights include the mediaeval period, the coaching era, the age of radio and the town expansion.

The museum will close at 1.30 tomorrow (Friday August 25) and will re-open on Saturday 2nd September 2017 from 10am to 4pm with the new Daventry Through the Ages exhibition.

For more information please contact the museum on (01327) 301246.

Email Daventry Museum on museum@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk www.daventrymuseum.org.uk