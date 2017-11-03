Take on charity's muddy obstacle course race on Daventry farm and help fund gift bags for NGH cancer patients

A Daventry farm is hosting a charity obstacle course this month to help raise money for gift bags to give to cancer patients at Northampton General Hospital.

The 8-kilometre Muddy Furlong course, at Long Furlong Farm in Catesby, is family-friendly and suitable for beginners.

Husband Lee and wife Lorraine set up the Lewis Foundation

Children under 12 run free with a paying adult and the ticket price includes free parking, a free finisher's medal and free photos.

All the money raised through ticket sales will go to the Lewis Foundation, a charity which aims to provide comfort and happiness to cancer patients on all wards within Northampton General Hospital, BMI Three Shires Hospital and Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust.

Every Friday the charity go to Northampton General Hospital and hand out free gift bags to inpatients and outpatients receiving treatment for cancer.

Each adult ticket for the November 18 obstacle course will fund two free gift packs.

A patient can choose from a list of 22 gift bags, which range from portable radios, books, craft packs and pamper packs; and the charity also do home deliveries on request.

Since May 2010, the Lewis Foundation has given out 2,000 gift bags.

The Lewis Foundation was set up after Lorraine and her husband Lee spent a significant amount of time at the Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital where Lorraine's mother-in-law Janice was receiving treatment.

They noticed how sad and bored patients looked on the wards and in the private rooms when they were on their own, without family and friends.

The couple spoke about what they could do to give patients something to look forward to, to take their minds of their illness and the seemingly endless treatments.

Drawing from their own personal experiences, they knew that for patients and their families struggle financially, emotionally and physically throughout the treatment phase.

Lorraine decided to fund-raise for 11 TV and DVD players for the Talbot Butler Ward so that people did not have to pay a daily or weekly fee to watch television.

Tickets are available from the Lewis Foundation's website.