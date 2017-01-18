Table tennis trio from Daventry compete on national stage

Three young table tennis players from Daventry have represented the area at a national level.

Jack King, Josh Adams, and Benjy Gatward were the representatives from Daventry and Northamptonshire in the 4 Star National Boys team table tennis event this month.

They were eventually beaten by a team from Yorkshire comprising of three of the top 10 nationally graded players in their age group.

Organisers congratulated the Daventry trio on their endeavours and courteousness, and their support team said they maintained their smiles throughout the competition, adding: "A big well done for the boys and Daventry."

The three all train with Daventry Table Tennis Club