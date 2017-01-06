Swimmers splash out for Harry

A mum and baby swimming group got into the festive spirit to raise £2,500 for The Helping Harry Trust.

The trust was launched last year to support 19-month old Harry Charlesworth, from Newnham.

The Turtle Tots swam, splashed and showed off their best Christmas costumes in a week of special classes to raise funds.

Harry suffers from cerebral palsy and a number of complex conditions caused by strokes during birth.

In an effort to support the family and raise money for Harry’s ongoing care, members of the local community came together to help set up The Helping Harry Trust.

After hearing about Harry’s condition Holly Wyer, the owner of Turtle Tots Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, decided to organise a host of special classes at the Jaguar Sports & Social Club in Coventry, and other venues across the Midlands.

Holly said: “All of my members have been fantastic in helping us to raise funds for treatment and equipment for Harry. It’s a cause that’s gone straight to their hearts and I’ve been delighted with the support this event has received.”

Harry’s mum Hayley Charlesworth said: “We’re so grateful to Holly and to all the Turtles for raising money in such a fun way.

“The support we’ve had so far has been fantastic and it means so much to the whole family.”

There are a number of fund-raising events planned for 2017.

To get involved, or to make a donation, visit www.facebook.com/thehelpingharrytrust or go to Harry’s GoFundMe page at www. gofundme.com/2ptcczw