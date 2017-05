A Daventry summer house was broken into and set alight by offenders, destroying it and causing considerable damage to the nearby home.

The incident on Spinney Rise took place between 11.30pm on Thursday, May 18 and 4am the following day.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the suspicious fire and anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.