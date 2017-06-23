"Suspicious" fire at fast food restaurant in Daventry, say police

A fire at a fast food restaurant earlier this week in Daventry is being treated as "suspicious".

The fire started in the toilet area at the back of the premises in Bowen Square sometime between 3am and 4.50am on June 20.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Tuesday, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Incident Number: 17000258929